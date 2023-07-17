Football Tournament and Behavioral Change: AV2M launches the fourth edition

It is under the gaze of several executives of the municipality of Golfe 7 that the fourth edition of the Football and behavior change tournament organized by the Action of volunteers for a better world (AV2M) began this Sunday, July 16 in Wonyomé. The opening match between Espérance and New Team ended with a score of zero goals everywhere.

Since 2018, the Action des Volontaires pour un Monde Meilleur (AV2M) has brought together the youth of Wonyomé around a football tournament of small posts called Football and behavior change. The fourth edition of the said tournament opened its doors this Sunday. After the official ceremony, Espérance and New Team faced off for the opening match. After an opportunity obtained by Espérance in the very first minutes of the match, the match became tight and chances became rare. Without finding opportunities to open the scoring, the two formations will leave at the end of this opposition with a score of zero goals everywhere.

As a curtain raiser, Kamalo FC and Vic FC also separated back to back with a score of zero goals everywhere.

Bringing together 32 teams, this edition will take place from July 16 to August 27, 2023.

It should be noted that AV2M works in the humanitarian field and foresees at the end of this tournament offering more than 100 school kits to the students of the establishments of the commune Golfe 7.

