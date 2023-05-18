Football: Udinese-Naples clashes, a visiting fan arrested – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MAY 18 – A Napoli fan has been arrested, in execution of the precautionary custody order issued by the Gip of the Court of Udine, by the Digos agents of the Naples Police Headquarters, for invasion of the pitch and brawl aggravated by the use of offensive instruments. It all happened during the celebrations of the fans of Spalletti’s team on the pitch and in the stands of the Dacia Arena.



From the investigative activity of the Digos of Udine it emerged that the man, in violation of the precautionary measure of the obligation to stay in the municipality of Naples, had reached the Friulian locality to attend the match, entering the sports facility with false personal details and disguising himself at the time of entry, to then invade the pitch at the final whistle and participate in the clashes between opposing fans.



The man was associated with the Poggioreale district house. Further checks and investigations are underway to identify all those responsible for the unlawful conduct for further referrals to the judicial authorities and administrative measures. (HANDLE).

