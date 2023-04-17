Football: Wednesday 19 hearing United Sections on the closure of the Juve – Football curve

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 17 – The joint hearing of the FIGC Court of Appeal which must decide on the closure of the first tier of the South grandstand of Juventus’ Allianz Arena on the occasion of the match against Napoli (scheduled on 23 April) was set for Wednesday 19 at 13. ANSA learns it.



On Wednesday, the Juventus club already has a very important appointment on the sports justice front: at 2.30 pm the session of the Coni Guarantee Board is in fact scheduled for the discussion of the Juventus club’s appeal against the -15 in the standings decreed by the Court of appeal by the FIGC for the capital gains issue.



Juve’s Curva Sud had been closed for one shift by the sports judge for racist chants against Romelu Lukaku at the end of the Coppa Italia match with Inter on 4 April. In recent days, the FIGC’s Court of Appeal had suspended the closure of the sector, referring “cognition of the complaint” presented by the Juventus club to the United Sections.



(ANSA).

