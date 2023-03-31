Zawistowska ends goal drought

Both teams met at eye level from the start. There were goal approaches on both sides, but there weren’t any real chances to score in the first quarter of an hour. Then, after more than 900 goalless minutes, Weronika Zawistowska scored a long-awaited goal and ended the negative series. After a through ball, the offensive player ran freely towards Ena Mahmutovic, who was running out, rounded the MSV goalkeeper and scored to make it 1-0 (16th). Laura Donhauser almost made it 2-0 with a long-range shot, but aimed a little too high (22′).

The Cologne team have been the better team since taking the lead, even though Brooke Denesik scored a chance for MSV from the second row (27′). Mandy Islacker completed a well-played counterattack for FC with a shot over the Duisburg goal (31st). The captain made it just a few seconds better and scored with a header to make it 2-0 (32nd). In the 36th minute, Islacker missed the chance to make it 3-0, but made up for it in injury time and scored from close range (45+1).

Islacker ties the hat trick

Shortly after the break Islacker almost made the hat-trick perfect, but the Cologne striker failed in a one-on-one match against Mahmuotic (50′). As in the first half, Islacker did better shortly afterwards and scored the 4:0 (51st) with a powerful left-footed shot. Genessee Puntigam almost scored the fifth goal with a powerful header, but Mahmutovic parried with his fists (57′).

In the period that followed, the Duisburg women also came close to the goal again, but without becoming really compelling. Substitute Antonia-Johanna Halverkamps had another great chance for MSV five minutes before the end, but missed it (85′).



