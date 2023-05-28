Football, women’s Bundesliga: draw against SGS Essen – 1. FC Cologne remains in the Bundesliga – football – sport

Nevertheless, the SGS showed a committed performance from the start in the Franz Kremer Stadium. The guests were able to balance the lively initial phase. The Cologne team had bad luck after 15 minutes when Mandy Islacker fell in a duel with Katharina Piljic in the Essen penalty area, but referee Kathrin Heimann did not award a penalty.

Ramona Maier makes Essen cheer

Five minutes later, the cold shower for FC: The Cologne team did not get the ball cleared in the crowded penalty area, Piljic and Laureta Elmazi landed the ball at Ramona Maier, who netted the visitors. Maier almost used the ensuing insecurities of the hosts to score a second goal shortly afterwards, but Alicia-Sophie Gudorf was just able to stop Maier, who was heading alone for the Cologne goal, with a tackle from the side (24′).

Intermediate results make relegation worries disappear

Nevertheless, the situation developed well for the Cologne team: After half an hour, SV Meppen (0:3 in Frankfurt) and MSV Duisburg (0:1 against Frankfurt) were also behind – it should have been four goals by the Emsland team now to get the team of coach Nicole Bender-Rummler in trouble. The players also seemed to have noticed the intermediate results. The specter of relegation gradually disappeared from the Franz Kremer Stadium.

Islacker’s goal removes any remaining doubts

In the second half, the Cologne women themselves took an important step towards staying in the league. Ten minutes were played when Gudorf leveraged the entire Essen defense with a through pass. Essen-born Mandy Islacker, who played her last Bundesliga game against SGS, picked up the ball and confidently converted it to 1:1 with her 146th goal in her 282nd game.

Because in the meantime Meppen had also conceded the 0:4 in Frankfurt, all doubts about staying up in the league were now eliminated. The tension was gone now, the game was slowly trickling towards the end, in which both still had one or the other opportunity to score. Nevertheless, it remained 1-1 in front of more than 3,000 spectators.

Relegation despite 13 games without own goal

And so 1. FC Köln will also play in the Bundesliga next season – despite 13 games without their own goal and despite the 1:2 home defeat against the now relegated SV Meppen on the 20th matchday, on which the Cologne women for a short time slipped down to the direct relegation zone. The Cologne team ended the season in ninth place, while the SGS ended the season in seventh place.