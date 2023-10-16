Football World Cup 2030 on 3 continents

Representatives of the South American Football Association hold a World Cup trophy in their hands. They beam into the camera. (picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Jorge Saenz)

The countries Spain, Portugal and Morocco are guest donors at the 2030 World Cup. This means that most of the games will take place here. Spain and Portugal belong to Europe, Morocco is in Africa. There will also be 3 games played in South America. There is a special reason for this: in 2030 the World Cup will celebrate its 100th birthday. The first World Cup was played in Uruguay in 1930. That’s why the opening game should take place in Uruguay in 2030. There will be 2 more games in Argentina and Paraguay.

There is also criticism of FIFA’s decision. Especially from the fans, because they would have to travel a lot by plane to see all the games. A large fan association has already said: A World Cup on three continents is not good for the environment and sustainability. And it’s also very expensive for the fans.

Share this: Facebook

X

