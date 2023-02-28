news-txt”>

(ANSA) – breaking latest news, FEBRUARY 27 – “I’m very happy. I’m glad to be back”. These are the first words spoken by Zdenek Zeman upon his arrival in breaking latest news, to meet the president of the football team Daniele Sebastiani for the signing of the contract, also present the sporting director Daniele Delli Carri. In the afternoon, Zeman will direct breaking latest news‘s first training session at the DelfinoTrainingCenter in Città Sant’Angelo.



Meanwhile, Delfino breaking latest news 1936 has communicated that, after having carefully evaluated the situation, it has decided to accept the resignation of coach Alberto Colombo “to whom goes a deep thanks for the work done with great professionalism.



Best wishes to him for a life full of satisfaction, sporting and beyond”. (ANSA).

