Home News Footballer Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake
News

Footballer Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake

by admin
Footballer Christian Atsu found dead after Turkey earthquake

World football is mourning the death of the Ghanaian player, striker for the Turkish club Hatayspor, found 12 days later among the rubble left by the earthquake.

The chances of finding life in the midst of the tragedy that struck Syria and Turkey are less and less and after 12 days of the devastating earthquake, Christian Atsu, an African player who played for Hatayspor, was found among the rubble.

“The funeral of our footballer Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble, is on his way to being sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be with you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. May he rest in peace”, commented the Turkish team.

From England, the Premier League and the Newcastle team in which he played for five years paid tribute.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have struck Turkey and Syria. Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian’s family and friends and all those affected by this tragic event.”

See also  China-ASEAN promotes the integrated development of industrial chain, supply chain, value chain and boosts global economic recovery

You may also like

National Interleague Flying Disc Tournament in its first...

Mexican president signed decree that nationalizes lithium

National strategy against bullying launched in educational institutions...

The pint of Tino Asprilla at the Carnival...

They denounce alleged corruption that splashes the prosecutor...

Second date of the Veterans Intermunicipal

They ask to prioritize processes to demolish “pots”...

The tide rises from the Pearl River and...

Five alleged drug dealers arrested in Neiva

Bad start to the season for Santa Fe,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy