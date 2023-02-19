World football is mourning the death of the Ghanaian player, striker for the Turkish club Hatayspor, found 12 days later among the rubble left by the earthquake.

The chances of finding life in the midst of the tragedy that struck Syria and Turkey are less and less and after 12 days of the devastating earthquake, Christian Atsu, an African player who played for Hatayspor, was found among the rubble.

“The funeral of our footballer Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble, is on his way to being sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be with you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. May he rest in peace”, commented the Turkish team.

From England, the Premier League and the Newcastle team in which he played for five years paid tribute.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have struck Turkey and Syria. Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian’s family and friends and all those affected by this tragic event.”