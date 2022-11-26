Home News Footballer disqualified for 14 days, beating and racist insults against a player from La Romanese
Footballer disqualified for 14 days, beating and racist insults against a player from La Romanese

Footballer disqualified for 14 days, beating and racist insults against a player from La Romanese

ROMAN CANAVESE. Fourteen days of disqualification for punching and racist insults to an opponent: this is the provision of the sports judge taken for a player from Leini, a second category team who played against La Romanese on Sunday 20 November, winning 3-1. As per the press release from the Federation «Stefano Letizia was expelled for violent and discriminatory conduct against his opponent Tshibangu Mukenga Jonathan for a sentence of clear and unequivocal discriminatory content, after which he hit him with two punches to the face and a kick to the side he”. They have been appreciated
an apology from Società Calcio Leini, which dissociates itself from the behavior of the member, while no direct apology appears to have been formulated by Letizia. Tshibangu Mukenga of La Romanese was also disqualified for two matches «for violent conduct towards an opponent, consisting in having faced him face to face with reciprocal shoves».

