Just Fontaine was an important footballer in France. Now he is dead. (AFP / FRANCK FIFE)

Just Fontaine was born in 1933 in the country of Morocco. The country was then a colony of France. As a footballer, Fontaine has played for various clubs in France and also for the national team. He took part in the World Championships in Sweden in 1958. There he scored 13 goals for France.

Fontaine later worked as a coach. For example for the national teams of France and Morocco. Many people in France said after his death: Just Fontaine was a legend in France. The President of France is Emmanuel Macron. He said: Fontaine will always be important to us.

