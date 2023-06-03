Footballers celebrate the championship

Bayern Munich players celebrate the championship in the city of Munich. (AP / Matthias Schrader)

The fight for the German championship was particularly exciting for the men this season. The clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund ended up fighting for the championship. Only on the last day of the game was it clear who would become the champion. Borussia Dortmund finished 2nd.

The fans in Dortmund are sad because the championship didn’t work out. Borussia Dortmund has been German soccer champion 8 times – most recently in 2012. Bayern Munich has always been champion since then.

Bayern Munich’s women’s team recently won 11-1 against Turbine Potsdam. Fans and players are happy. Many people celebrated the championship in Munich.