Listen to the audio version of the article

The double alarm launched by Fitch, which for the Italian GDP of 2023 foresees a contraction of 0.7%, has surprised more than one observer because it is dripping with a much more intense pessimism than that nourished by the consensus of analysts. But also the Nadef that the government is about to complete draws a much worse picture than that indicated a few months ago by the Economic and Financial Document (Def). “Clearly there is a slowdown, but I still don’t think we can glimpse the symptoms of a recession,” said Prime Minister Draghi.

Nadef’s estimate

Translated into figures it means that the Nadef, that is the document that establishes the official framework on which the maneuver will be built, will estimate growth for the next year clearly below 1%, after a 2022 that should close just above 3% with a less brilliant third quarter than summer assumptions and a quarter that according to many analysts could end in negative. The decimals are still being filed. But the indicator will stop between 1.5 and 2 points below the 2.4% indicated by the Def. Then?

The path of the new government

So the path on which the government born of the elections of 25 September will have to build the budget law is decidedly narrower and uphill. Called as it is to maintain a further decline in debt, albeit a small one, given the growing tensions on the markets. Almost two points of growth less produce in an “automatic” way an increase in the deficit of around 20 billion, that is, an abundant 1% of Pil.

Also because the account must consider an increase in interest spending, with 10-year BTPs that at the time of the Def yielded just over 2% and now travel steadily around 4%. The April Def had already raised the cost of debt from 52.6 to 61.9 billion in 2023. But now the bill must be updated upwards, with an effect that grows in the following years.

The accounts to be done with pensions

The trend-only Nadef, which records the dynamics under current legislation, will then have to take into account the costs of the revaluation of pensions: they are 8-10 billion more than expected, another 0.4-0.5% of GDP. From this point of view, the initial deficit which according to the April program would have decreased from 5.6% this year to 3.9% would rise again next year above 5%. By reducing the starting spaces of the maneuver by an abundant twenty billion.