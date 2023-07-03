For 50 cents in the outdoor pool: Essen Holiday Pass hardly known

Eat. For 50 cents in the outdoor pool and free in the Grugapark: All this and more is possible in Essen during the holidays. However, the city advertises little for it.

With the holiday pass, the city promises great experiences for little money. But this year only a good 4,000 of the passes were sold – before Corona it was five times as many.

This is also due to an information policy that needs improvement. Many families do not know the holiday pass (anymore). And the city doesn’t make it easy for them to find out what discounts the pass offers.

The pass costs 1 euro for children, 2 euros for adults and is valid for the Easter, summer and autumn holidays. It can be paid online and printed out. Those who present it will then receive discounts on admission to swimming pools, Grugapark and when visiting other destinations in Essen and the surrounding area. There are also discounts for many Ferienspatz campaigns.

Holiday passes for Essen are available online and at two points of sale

To find out what discounts are available, those interested in a holiday pass must into the depths of the city’s website immerse The information cannot be found on the websites of Grugapark and pools.

Subscribe to ours here weekly family newsletter

On request, city spokeswoman Maike Papenfuss explained that children with a holiday pass pay 50 cents for admission to the municipal pools, adults 2.50 euros. Normally, children would have to pay 2.50 euros and adults 4 euros. Admission to the Grugapark is even free for children, 6 to 15-year-olds normally pay 1.20 euros. Adults pay one with a pass instead of the usual 4 euros.

Unfortunately, many parents don’t know that they could make significant savings on excursions with the pass. “The number of holiday passes sold before Corona was a good 20,000 a year, in the Corona years between 3000 and 5000.” So far only 4200 have been sold this summer.

The holiday pass is available in the Haus am Theater, I. Hagen 26 and in the Bürgerhaus Oststadt, Schultenweg 37. Digital on: ferienpass.essen.de/ More information on: ferienspatz.essen.dethen click on “Permanent events”: On page 1, the swimming pools appear as a summer holiday promotion, on page 2 the Grugapark.

[Essen-Newsletter hier gratis abonnieren | Auf einen Blick: Polizei- und Feuerwehr-Artikel + Innenstadt-Schwerpunkt + Rot-Weiss Essen + Lokalsport | Nachrichten aus: Süd + Rüttenscheid + Nord + Ost + Kettwig & Werden + Borbeck & West | Alle Artikel aus Essen]

Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here for free WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!

More articles from this category can be found here: Essen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

