For 50 years, the Basaglia cooperative has ‘included’ with work – Friuli VG

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 15 – In 1971 Franco Basaglia was called to direct the psychiatric hospital in Trieste. With his team, he immediately began to dismantle the oppressive rules that governed the lives of the people inside it: it was necessary to start a process of social reintegration of the patients.



The idea then was to promote a cooperative and on 16 December 1972, “after a difficult bureaucratic process and a complex confrontation with the institutions and the court, the first social cooperative in the world was officially born in Trieste”, today Cooperativa Lavoratori Unite Franco Basaglia.



Fifty years after that day, Clu celebrated half a century of activity tonight with a meeting in the central maritime station, in the presence of Marco Cavallo, one of the symbols of the Basaglia revolution.



According to data for December 2022, Clu has a total of 264 workers, of which 181 are members; disadvantaged workers 60. The turnover amounts to 7.5 million. Among the main services provided are sanitation, ecology and green maintenance, logistics and porterage, personal services, catering. “Our mission – underlined the president of CLU, Ivan Brajnik, on the sidelines of the event – is job placement. The CLU is founded on workers”, therefore “psychiatric users, who at the time were seen as a burden on society, unproductive, useless. The cooperative made them productive”. Among today’s urgent needs, he added, is the search for qualified personnel: “There is an increasing need to find qualified people. And training is one of the activities envisaged within the cooperative: we are investing not only to face the market, but also on human resources within the cooperative”.



The appeal – finally intervened Michele Zanetti, former president of the Province of Trieste at the time of the birth of Clu – “is that obtuse politics does not erase” this experience.



