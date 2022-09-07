Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2022, over 60% of the population never went to the cinema. This is one of the sensational data, which confirms the current crisis of cinemas in Italy, contained in the Swg report for the Ministry of Culture presented at the Lido by Undersecretary Lucia Borgonzoni in the context of Venice 79. The 46 pages of the survey address a topic of great topicality. How to bring the audience back to the hall? An offer of more interesting films, discounts, comfort and innovation are the answers of the sample. But the desire to return to the cinema seems strong: according to the report, 51% more, compared to the first quarter of 2022, would like to go to the cinema more often.

From 18 to 22 September at the cinema for 3.50 euros

Help in this sense could come from the launch of Cinema in festa, a new initiative promoted by Anica, Anec, David di Donatello Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, which will allow the public to access the theater, from 18 to 22 September, for only 3.50 euros. An initiative that sees a large participation of cinema exhibitors: throughout Italy over two thousand screens participating in the promotion.

Audience to recover

There is a need to recover slices of the public, starting with the 21% of Italians who completely stopped going to the theater with the pandemic and the 10% who reduced their frequency of use. They are given with a minus sign like those of the first quarter of 2022 which recorded a 35% reduction in the size of the cinema audience compared to 2019.

The investigation

The survey was carried out on a sample of over 12 thousand individuals. As an initial context data, it emerges that 4 out of 10 Italians report a lack of free time: a share that becomes majority between 30 and 60 years of age. However, they are for the most part consumers of audiovisual content, especially the more educated young people who live in large urban centers. In addition, two thirds of Italian citizens mainly watch films and documentaries, a type of audiovisual now closely followed by series and miniseries (59% of regular users) and by the vast phenomenology of videos present on the net. Regular and intensive viewers of films are in particular senior and elderly subjects, with free time available.