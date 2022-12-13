It has been stable at more than 1.3 trillion catties for 8 consecutive years——

China‘s grain output hits new high (Rui Finance)

Our reporter Qiu Haifeng

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on December 12, the total national grain output in 2022 will be 1,373.1 billion catties, an increase of 7.4 billion catties or 0.5% over the previous year. Grain production has remained stable at more than 1.3 trillion catties for eight consecutive years. Wang Guirong, director of the Rural Department of the National Bureau of Statistics, said that the national grain harvest has provided strong support for stabilizing the macroeconomic market and maintaining economic operation within a reasonable range, and has laid a solid foundation for coping with the complex and severe international environment and overcoming various risks and challenges. It has made positive contributions to stabilizing the global food market and food security.

Grain production increased in 23 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities)

This year, China‘s grain output hit a record high on the basis of a high level. Wang Guirong said that in 2022, the Party Central Committee and the State Council will attach great importance to food production, and all regions and departments will strictly implement the same responsibility of the party and the government for food safety, continue to increase support for food production, and effectively overcome the late sowing of winter wheat caused by the rare autumn floods in the north. Affected by unfavorable factors such as the new crown pneumonia epidemic and continuous high temperature and drought in the south, grain production has increased and harvested throughout the year.

In terms of seasons, the production of summer grain, early rice, and autumn grain all increased. Among them, the national summer grain output was 294.81 billion catties, an increase of 2.89 billion catties over the previous year; the early rice output was 56.25 billion catties, an increase of 210 million catties; the autumn grain output was 1,022 billion catties, an increase of 4.25 billion catties.

According to Wang Guirong, the continuous high temperature and drought in the southern region this year have adversely affected autumn grain production. The central government has urgently arranged funds for agricultural production and water conservancy and disaster relief, all localities have made every effort to fight drought and disaster relief, and strengthen field management, especially the high-standard farmland built in recent years, which has played an important role in agricultural disaster prevention and mitigation.

In terms of varieties, the output of wheat and corn increased, while the output of rice decreased. In 2022, the national grain output will be 1,266.49 billion catties, an increase of 970 million catties or 0.1% over the previous year. Among them, the output of wheat was 275.45 billion catties, an increase of 1.56 billion catties or 0.6% over the previous year; the output of corn was 554.41 billion catties, an increase of 9.3 billion catties or an increase of 1.7% over the previous year; the output of rice was 416.99 billion catties, a decrease of 8.7 billion catties over the previous year Jin, down 2.0%.

The output of beans increased significantly, while the output of potatoes decreased. In 2022, the national soybean output will be 47.02 billion catties, an increase of 7.71 billion catties or 19.6% over the previous year. Among them, soybean output was 40.57 billion catties, an increase of 7.78 billion catties or 23.7% over the previous year. The national potato output was 59.55 billion catties, a decrease of 1.32 billion catties or 2.2% over the previous year.

In terms of provinces, 23 of the 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) in the country increased their grain production. Among them, Henan’s flood disaster last year caused a reduction in production, and this year’s recovery increased production by 4.9 billion catties; Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Shanxi, and Jilin all increased grain production by more than 800 million catties.

Grain sown area increased to 1.775 billion mu

As output increases, the area also increases. In 2022, the national grain sown area will be 1.775 billion mu, an increase of 10.519 million mu or 0.6% over the previous year.

The area of ​​wheat is basically stable, and the area of ​​corn and rice is stable with a slight decrease. In 2022, the national grain sown area will be 1.489 billion mu, a decrease of 13.618 million mu or 0.9% from the previous year. Among them, the sown area of ​​wheat was 353 million mu, a decrease of 729,000 mu or 0.2% over the previous year, and the area was basically stable. Affected by the adjustment of the internal planting structure, the national corn sown area was 646 million mu, a decrease of 3.811 million mu or 0.6% from the previous year; the national rice sown area was 442 million mu, a decrease of 7.066 million mu or 1.6% from the previous year.

The area of ​​beans increased significantly, while the area of ​​potatoes decreased. In 2022, the Northeast region will actively expand soybean planting, implement reasonable rotation of soybeans and corn, and promote the belt-shaped compound planting of soybeans and corn in Huanghuaihai, Northwest, and Southwest regions, and the area of ​​soybeans will increase significantly. The national sown area of ​​beans was 178 million mu, an increase of 26.358 million mu or 17.4% over the previous year. Among them, the soybean sown area was 154 million mu, an increase of 27.425 million mu over the previous year, an increase of 21.7%. The national potato planting area was 108 million mu, a decrease of 2.221 million mu or 2.0% compared with the previous year.

Wang Guirong said that in 2022, the central government will continue to increase the minimum purchase price of wheat and rice, stabilize corn and soybean producer subsidies and rice subsidy policies, and successively issue one-time subsidies of 40 billion yuan to actual grain farmers to increase farmers’ enthusiasm for growing grain. Responsibilities for grain production have been tightened in various regions, control over the use of cultivated land has been strengthened, and the area potential has been tapped through methods such as returning forests to fields, intercropping, and contiguous farmland improvement. Sichuan and other hard-hit areas have replanted and expanded late-autumn crops to increase the sown area.

Ensuring the smooth functioning of food markets

The harvest was hard-won, and acquisitions were accelerated. Right now, with the autumn grains on the market, all regions are actively carrying out the purchase of autumn grains.

In Shandong Province, the purchase station in Huangzhen Street, Mudan District, Heze City is busy. Gao Yulu, the person in charge of the purchasing station, said: “The price of grain is good this year, and farmers are more enthusiastic about selling grain. So far, our purchasing station has purchased more than 2,000 tons of autumn grain.”

In Shaanxi Province, the Provincial Development and Reform Commission and other departments issued documents emphasizing market-oriented acquisitions and actively promoting the “Internet +” acquisition method. As of December 5, the province has purchased a total of 546,100 tons of new corn and 48,900 tons of mid-to-late indica rice in 2022.

According to data from the State Bureau of Grain and Material Reserves, since the autumn grain was listed, various tasks of autumn grain acquisition are progressing in an all-round and orderly manner. As of November 30, various grain enterprises in the main production areas have purchased 70.35 million tons of autumn grain, an increase of 5.37 million tons year-on-year, and the progress of the purchase is significantly faster than the same period last year.

Not long ago, the National Grain and Material Reserve Bureau held a national autumn grain purchase work conference, requiring grain and reserve departments at all levels and relevant enterprises to adhere to bottom-line thinking and problem orientation, take multiple measures, work hard, and implement all purchases without compromise policy measures. The relevant person in charge of the State Grain and Material Reserve Bureau stated that the purchase of autumn grain is the top priority of the annual grain purchase, which is related to the vital interests of grain farmers, the overall situation of food security and economic and social development. We will strengthen monitoring and early warning, pay close attention to market trends, grasp the rhythm of autumn grain purchases in the overall situation of ensuring supply and stability, and coordinate and do a good job in market-oriented purchases and policy-based purchases to ensure the smooth operation of the grain market. (People’s Daily Overseas Edition)