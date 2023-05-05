For a better education in Risaralda

The second departmental meeting of rectors of the year 2023 was held, an activity that included the participation of more than 70 rectors from the 12 non-certified municipalities of Risaralda (Pereira and Dosquebradas are excluded). The purpose of the event was to adjust actions that result in a better quality of education received by thousands of boys, girls, adolescents, and young people in the Risaraldense territory.

Among the activities socialized in this meeting, the investment of $1.300 million that the Government of Risaralda has arranged for the improvement of the rural educational infrastructure stands out. It must be taken into account that in the department there are many educational centers that are in a lamentable state, especially those that are farthest from populated centers.

The departmental Secretary of Education, Leonardo Gómez, pointed out that the resources for the interventions will be delivered to each educational institution so that they can buy the necessary materials to adapt the school restaurants and educational venues in poor condition that require repairs.

Under this model, the departmental administration provides the resources for the materials, while the Community Action Boards and the parents’ boards will provide the labor.

Bilingualism

One of the aspects that was highlighted in the aforementioned meeting was the advances in terms of bilingualism.

Jorge Hugo Carvajal Berrío, rector of the La Inmaculada educational institution in San Antonio Chamí (Mistrató), highlighted that “we are participating in the entire process that has to do with bilingualism, the institution’s teachers have just graduated.”

For his part, Herman Jiménez García, rector of the Patio Bonito educational institution, pointed out that they have equipment such as computers and teachers that allow them to advance in bilingualism, recognizing that the use of a second language is vital in today’s world, especially to achieve better jobs.

Outstanding

In Risaralda there are more than 560 educational centers in the 12 non-certified municipalities, some of them need important interventions in terms of infrastructure and equipment.