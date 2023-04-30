FOR A HEALTHY AND PEACEFUL CIVIC PARTY « cde News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (Politics, by Magenta López) The end is near, or the beginning… we don’t know, but the festive energy that is felt in the environment is undeniable, between the teacher’s day off and the holiday of the worker, the civic activity on Sunday generates too great an expectation, there are people who are already drinking from Thursday night, apparently the only activity of the long weekend is to drink to the point of death, until it is Tuesday again and they have to Go back to work, this activity is too dangerous with what is coming on Sunday, although on that day the sale of alcoholic beverages to the Paraguayan is prohibited, nothing ever stops him from doing what he wants and less on long holidays that are mini vacations, unfortunately This return they will travel only what they vote in other cities.

There is a great fear among people who are aware that this event will end in bloodshed, regardless of who wins here, the danger is fanaticism, the most anticipated refrain is the denunciation of the alleged fraud, and in this regard they ruled in favor of the Court Superior Court of Electoral Justice, where they are asking, especially the candidate for the coalition Efraín Alegre, not to say that he and his group are going to have the results before the TSJE itself, how could that be possible, since it is the TSJE the body that must give the final and official result, yes8 Efraín’s self-declaration of victory is based on the scrutiny of a few tables no more and then the results are different there will be many many fans wanting to literally do kilombo to solve the issue, and it is what is most feared. The brawl, the fire, the fight, the madness, the wounded and the dead.

Hopefully on behalf of no candidate, neither Santi, nor Payo, nor Chila, nor Euclides, this situation of imbalance and urging the madness of the followers, violence and none of that, we all know each other , and we know that the fans are crazy, that all the colors are opening their umbrellas “just in case”, that decent Paraguayans are not afraid to go out and set fire when the need arises, hopefully it will be a real civic party where We are happy to live in a democracy and to be able to exercise this right to say I believe in so-and-so, I am going to vote for him and to accept that your beliefs are not enough, that the majority decides in the end. It is up to everyone to be able to return home on Sunday safe and sound with firm democracy and intact freedoms. And whoever wins is the best for everyone.

