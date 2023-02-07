José Vergara, was required by the authorities for the crime of violent carnal access.

The Judicial Police, in coordination with the Intelligence Section, managed to find the whereabouts of José Vergara, requested to answer to justice for sexual crimes committed against a minor.

The uniformed officers reached the village of El Macal de Pitalito, where they issued the arrest warrant for the crimes of Violent Carnal Access and Sexual Acts with a Minor under 14 years of age.

The captured man was left at the disposal of the Pitalito Sectional Prosecutor’s Office, waiting to be presented before a guarantee control judge who must define his legal situation.