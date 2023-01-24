By Editorial EL PILÓN

The Cesar Regional Attorney formulated charges against of the former Valledupar comptroller Álvaro Castilla Fragozo for leaving the country in December 2016 without any justification and without having the permission of the Valledupar Council, who had unanimously denied him the unpaid leave.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Castilla transgressed the Article 48 of Law 734 of 2022, which speaks of the unjustified abandonment of the position, function or service. According to immigration reports, acting as comptroller, Castilla would have traveled to Miami without the authorization of the Council.

“By being absent for nine business days without the permission of the Municipal Council and ignorance, the decision of the Corporation affected the functional duty without any justification”says the Attorney General. That is why the entity pointed out its lack as very serious.