For a victory for the classification

by admin
Soccer | Women’s League

The Deportivo Pereira women’s squad will seek today to ensure their qualification to the final phase of the Women’s League, when they visit Atlético Bucaramanga at 3 in the afternoon. Those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio are in fourth place in the standings with 23 points, while the leopards march in box 15 with just six points.

The redjiamarillas will seek to achieve their quota in advance, with the last three dates to go, thus achieving the first objective of the season. Let’s remember that in what has to do with their campaign away from home, they have a more than positive balance with four wins.

Date 15. Women’s League

Hoy

2:00pm Medellín vs Deportivo Cali

3:00 p.m. Boyacá Chico vs. Millionaires

3:00 p.m. Deportivo Tolima vs. Deportivo Pasto

3:00pm Atletico Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Pereira

3:00pm Atlético Huila vs Junior

Domingo

5:30 p.m. Santa Fe vs. Equity

7:00pm America vs National

Monday. 4:00 p.m. Llaneros vs. Cortulua

