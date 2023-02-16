Home News For alleged influence peddling, Barguil was quoted as declaring
News

For alleged influence peddling, Barguil was quoted as declaring

by admin
For alleged influence peddling, Barguil was quoted as declaring

Former senator and former conservative presidential candidate, David Barguil, was called by the Supreme Court of Justice to render investigation into the investigation being carried out against him for the crimes of influence peddling.

According to the High Court, on March 8, at 8:00 am, Barguil must answer for the granting of resources for projects in the municipality of Galeras (Sucre), in exchange for irregular economic benefits.

According to the investigation, the former senator would have taken advantage of his position in the Senate of the Republic to commit irregular acts and directly influence the allocation of the so-called indicative quotas.

In this sense, the Special Chamber of Instruction will investigate the crimes of influence peddling, own bribery, contracts without compliance with legal requirements and financing of electoral campaigns with prohibited sources.

The Supreme Court notes that in 2017, Barguil allegedly demanded the mayor of Galeras to hand over the award contract to the Galeras 2018 consortium and in exchange he would give him money for his management, however, the money would have been destined for his campaign for the Senate.

See also  Four scenarios for Europe in 2022 - Cas Mudde

You may also like

Guatapurí River Ecopark in Valledupar does not require...

Not to believe! Man was tied up with...

Galatasaray players will donate their salary for the...

Barbecue restriction would come back into force in...

Chocó Prosecutor achieved three convictions

The Blue Sky Rescue Team will set off...

Insurers do not want to sell policies for...

They investigate the military for the operation that...

The CCP’s heavyweight document is long overdue and...

They will build tertiary roads in six municipalities...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy