Former senator and former conservative presidential candidate, David Barguil, was called by the Supreme Court of Justice to render investigation into the investigation being carried out against him for the crimes of influence peddling.

According to the High Court, on March 8, at 8:00 am, Barguil must answer for the granting of resources for projects in the municipality of Galeras (Sucre), in exchange for irregular economic benefits.

According to the investigation, the former senator would have taken advantage of his position in the Senate of the Republic to commit irregular acts and directly influence the allocation of the so-called indicative quotas.

In this sense, the Special Chamber of Instruction will investigate the crimes of influence peddling, own bribery, contracts without compliance with legal requirements and financing of electoral campaigns with prohibited sources.

The Supreme Court notes that in 2017, Barguil allegedly demanded the mayor of Galeras to hand over the award contract to the Galeras 2018 consortium and in exchange he would give him money for his management, however, the money would have been destined for his campaign for the Senate.