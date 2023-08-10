For allegedly abusing a child under the age of 14, a man was captured in Valledupar

Through control and patrol work in Valledupar, the Basic Criminal Investigation Unit (DIPRO) managed to capture Juan Sebastián Bejarano Ramírez, 23, for the crime of abusive sexual act with a child under 14 years of age.

According to the authorities, the arrest of Bejarano Ramírez was carried out through an investigative process and through a citizen identification request point, located on the outskirts of the Monta Carga restaurant, where they searched the detainee, who submitted a request arrest warrant issued by the fourth municipal court with functions of control of guarantees, for the crime of sexual act with a minor under fourteen years of age aggravated in a homogeneous and successive contest.

Due to the facts mentioned above, the uniformed officers proceeded to read him the rights he has as a prisoner, and he was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) facilities where he will answer for the facts indicated.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

