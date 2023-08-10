Home » For allegedly abusing a child under the age of 14, a man was captured in Valledupar
News

For allegedly abusing a child under the age of 14, a man was captured in Valledupar

by admin
For allegedly abusing a child under the age of 14, a man was captured in Valledupar

Through control and patrol work in Valledupar, the Basic Criminal Investigation Unit (DIPRO) managed to capture Juan Sebastián Bejarano Ramírez, 23, for the crime of abusive sexual act with a child under 14 years of age.

According to the authorities, the arrest of Bejarano Ramírez was carried out through an investigative process and through a citizen identification request point, located on the outskirts of the Monta Carga restaurant, where they searched the detainee, who submitted a request arrest warrant issued by the fourth municipal court with functions of control of guarantees, for the crime of sexual act with a minor under fourteen years of age aggravated in a homogeneous and successive contest.

Due to the facts mentioned above, the uniformed officers proceeded to read him the rights he has as a prisoner, and he was transferred to the Immediate Reaction Unit (URI) facilities where he will answer for the facts indicated.

BY EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

See also  Susegana, Electrolux flooded: production suspended and workers on layoffs

You may also like

Bank extra profit tax — idealista/news

The world repudiates the “cowardly murder” of Villavicencio

Controversy over police who shot a dog in...

President Biden Pledges Strong Support for Ukraine, Seeks...

Research and businesses, 52 million euros and 105...

They find the body of a woman at...

Six Colombians suspected of the crime of Fernando...

Municipality of Naples – Opening of cultural facilities...

Gustavo Tapia: “Young people, we want to hear...

Tourists report infestation of cockroaches in a condominium...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy