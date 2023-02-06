Home News For another step to the U-20 World Cup: Colombia will face Ecuador
News

by admin
A new challenge is coming for the Colombian National Team on its way to the World Cup in Indonesia, facing Ecuador this Monday at 8 pm at the El Campín Stadium, for the third date of the final phase of the South American U-20.

After beating Paraguay 3-0 on Friday, which was the best game for the ‘tricolor’ so far in the youth championship, they arrive motivated to add three points again.

Although the technician Hector Cardenas found the ideal roster, thanks to the inclusion of Jorge Cabezas up front, he must rebuild the team for the absence of Édier Ocamposuspended one date for accumulation of yellow cards.

The right-back replacement would be Juan Jose MinaDeportivo Cali defender and brother of Yerry Mina, who played a few minutes in the victory over the Paraguayans.

Another novelty would be the return would be the return of John Castile to the starting formation, although it is probable that jhojan torres continue in his position as a front-line midfielder, being the figure in the past date.

The other parties of the day of Monday will be Venezuela against Uruguayat 3 in the afternoon at the Estadio de Techo, and then Brazil against Paraguayat 5:30 pm in El Campín.

Possible formation of Colombia: Luis Marquines; Juan José Mina, Kevin Mantilla, Fernando Álvarez, Andrés Salazar; Jhojan Torres, Gustavo Puerta, Alexis Castilla, Miguel Monsalve, Óscar Cortés; Jorge Cabezas.

