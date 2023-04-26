Home » For attack General Prosecutor summons the Minister of Defense
For attack General Prosecutor summons the Minister of Defense

For attack General Prosecutor summons the Minister of Defense

In the investigation into the death of the ten soldiers in the attack, The Prosecutor’s Office has already heard the statements of the Chief of the Army Operations Staff, Brigadier General Fredy Marlon Coy; the Commander of the Second Army Division, Brigadier General Nayro Javier Martínez, and the Commander of the Army Specific Command in Norte de Santander, Brigadier General Ricardo Roque.

The attack occurred in Guamalito, a hamlet in the municipality of El Carmen, against soldiers from the Special Energy and Road Battalion No. 10, who They were going to carry out patrols to take care of the oil infrastructure, target of countless attacks by the ELN.

In the attack, a second corporal, a third corporal and 7 soldiers who were doing compulsory military service died, all of them young people between the ages of 18 and 25.

This attack caused friction between the Colombian government and the ELN guerrilla delegation in the peace process and called into question the continuity of the process.

Finally, the rough edges were ironed out and the peace negotiations will continue in a third round of talks that will start on May 2 in Havana.

