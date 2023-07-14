For becoming “very physical” they suspend a friendly between Colombia and Ireland

The Colombian Football Federation reports that the friendly match that was to take place as part of today’s training between the Colombian Women’s National Team and Ireland, was suspended because the Irish National Team, a rival in practice this Friday, preferred not to continue playing when 23 minutes of the first half had already elapsed.

“Although all the processes and training of our teams are framed within the rules of the game, healthy competition and FairPlay, among others, we respect the decision of our rival team,” the Federation said in a statement.

The Irish Mirror newspaper indicated that midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, a figure of the European team, was taken to hospital for a knee injury resulting from a strong foul by a Colombian soccer player.

It is important to mention that Colombia will return to Sydney this Saturday to continue with its preparation and before the debut in the orbital event, likewise, a second friendly training match against its counterpart from China is planned.

