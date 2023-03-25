Maria Felicita Leguizamon Penayo, she is A specialist in Beekeeping, Soil and Territorial Planning, said in an interview with Radio Nacional that the production of honey reached 1,000 kilos, breaking a historical record, after a research work for Beekeeping.

At another time, he urged young people to consume honey, this product increases their intellectual efficiency, because it has all the necessary components for a good diet. Per capita consumption per year is approximately 800 grams, which is deficient, he told Paraguay Magazine, a program broadcast on Saturdays by Radio Nacional del Paraaguay.