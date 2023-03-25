Home News For Beekeeping it was a very good year according to IPTA
News

For Beekeeping it was a very good year according to IPTA

by admin
For Beekeeping it was a very good year according to IPTA

Maria Felicita Leguizamon Penayo, she is A specialist in Beekeeping, Soil and Territorial Planning, said in an interview with Radio Nacional that the production of honey reached 1,000 kilos, breaking a historical record, after a research work for Beekeeping.

At another time, he urged young people to consume honey, this product increases their intellectual efficiency, because it has all the necessary components for a good diet. Per capita consumption per year is approximately 800 grams, which is deficient, he told Paraguay Magazine, a program broadcast on Saturdays by Radio Nacional del Paraaguay.


See also  After Li Keqiang inspected Guangxi, the local demanded to count the number of "bachelors" | Yulin, Guangxi | Count the number of bachelors | Luchuan County

You may also like

Hotel Federation fulfills agenda in Riobamba

Supply bank for cheap food raises Petro

Tax group – renewed ECJ submission (BFH)

Walk of Faith, a show of devotion to...

Acandí: two anti-personnel mines and an explosives depot...

Putin announces the stationing of nuclear weapons in...

Landy Torres said that he will request that...

This is the “Mood Angel” with which Jessica...

World: #14 Exchanged | Intercambio: Reflecting on and...

REFLECTION FOR THE WEEKEND AND A LIGHTER LIFE!...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy