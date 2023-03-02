Four cases in which former presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández Suárez referred to different people with negative qualifiers made it difficult for him to go to trial in a disciplinary process at the Attorney General’s Office. The body formally accused him of having allegedly committed insulting statements and disrespectful treatment against public servants and individuals.

Although during the 2022 presidential campaign, in which Hernández Suárez went to the second round, he apologized to several of the people he insulted when he was mayor (2016-2019), the Public Ministry issued a charge sheet for the different demonstrations that he carried out in that position in the media.

When he was president of Bucaramanga, Hernández had a program called “Talk to the mayor” that was broadcast on Facebook. In that space and in interviews with the media, he would have referred with qualifications and lightness about other officials and a citizen who, for the Attorney General’s Office, could be classified as serious misconduct by way of fraud.

The insulting accusations that were of interest to the Public Ministry were made against the then governor of Santander, Didier Tavera; the deputy from the same department, Edgar Suárez Gutiérrez; the Bucaramanga deputy controller at the time, Héctor Rolando Noriega, and the city fire department.

In addition to the behaviors against the officials, he must also answer for “alleged disrespectful treatment” that Hernández carried out against the citizen Fernando Martínez Arenas, whom he called “lazy without salary”, said that “they should mediate” and that “they take him to the doctor”.

Due to this type of pronouncement, the Attorney General’s Office considers that Hernández Suárez could have affected “the rights of the public servants to whom he referred, by even invading the sphere of their personal and family life, without any respect for their privacy, their dignity, good name and image before the community, and without considering that, even in the case of public officials, the information had to have a minimum of plausibility and meet basic conditions of veracity and credibility.”

The Public Ministry indicates that Rodolfo Hernández not only intended to “disqualify the exercise of public functions” of other elected politicians, but also had a political interest behind the insults. According to the statement of charges, the former mayor also sought to “generate rejection against them by the public and support for his political project.”

During the disciplinary investigation, the Attorney General’s Office evaluated other acts of the same nature, against other people in the same program that he broadcast on his social networks, but they were archived because there was no conclusive evidence that prevented him from demonstrating the disciplinary connotation of his behavior.

Thus, Rodolfo Hernández must go to the trial stage in which the allegations must be presented, the evaluation of the faults and finally the disciplinary ruling that can lead either to the acquittal or to the imposition of the corresponding sanction.

This is not the only process for insults that he uttered against other people in the “Talk to the Mayor” program. The Second Investigation Chamber of the Attorney General’s Office is also investigating for having called the former mayor of Floridablanca, Héctor Mantilla, “corrupt” and “a child with long nails”.

Mantilla Rueda waited until his government ended to file a guardianship against Hernández, who received a first instance ruling on May 19, 2020, in which Hernández was ordered to retract the expressions used against the former mayor of Floridablanca.

Hernández ignored it and in the midst of the 2022 presidential campaign, the issue was revived. On May 4, shortly before the first round, a contempt process was opened against the candidate, that is, he was given one last chance to comply with the first instance ruling issued two years earlier. with Infobae

