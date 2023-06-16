‘For Berlusconi, a huge crowd, 15,000 people’. The Italian press does not see the half-empty square at the funeral (and the capacity was 10 thousand) – Il Fatto Quotidiano

11
“An immense moved and spontaneous crowd” (The Truth). “A flood of people silences the lamentations of those who did not want national mourning” (Libero). “Thousands at the funeral” (Corriere della Sera). The Italian press is unanimous in commenting on the participation in Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral in Piazza Duomo in Milan. So much unanimous as to be almost all in agreement […]
