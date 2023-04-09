news-txt”>

Sailing World Series with Luna Rossa and New Zealand in Cagliari goodbye: if there are no last-minute second thoughts, the regattas in Sardinia in October will not take place. The organization of the America’s cup has chosen the Catalan port of Vilanova i la Getrù as the opening stage of the preliminaries of the challenge between the formula one of sailing: four days of competitions from 14 to 17 September.

And this made the Region go into a rage, which had already secured the financing of the event with six million euros also in the last Budget. “They had guaranteed us – explains the regional councilor for Tourism Gianni Chessa to ANSA – that Cagliari would be the first stop in Europe. The organizers, relying on a Sardinian law firm, had assured this in front of witnesses. We started the process bureaucratic necessary to prepare all the documents, always guaranteeing the required economic coverage.

When we indirectly learned of Vilanova’s choice, we asked the America’s cup for an explanation. Because Sardinia’s dignity cannot be touched: we had established that the stage in Cagliari would be the first. Without any doubt. At this point the America’s cup assigns the first stage, that of September, to Cagliari. Or that sum will be destined for other initiatives for Sardinia. The agreements were clear, our island is not a land of conquest”.

A dream that seems to have vanished and a second joke for Italian sportsmen: in 2020 everything was ready for the World Series but the pandemic had forced the cancellation of the event. Ineos had also arrived in Cagliari for training. With the boats that, in the Golfo degli Angeli, crossed paths with those of Luna Rossa, stationed at the Ichnusa Pier. Last August there was a meeting in Cagliari to talk about an encore event. According to the Region, the agreements were clear: first event in Cagliari. Then a few hitches: the process started, but the contract is still unsigned.

“We wanted to make the official announcement in November – adds Chessa – we asked for answers or confirmations, but we had no feedback”. Then the announcement of Vilanova. In Cagliari, for now, only the Luna Rossa base remains.