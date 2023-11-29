For civilian work confiscated by war authorities

Yamanat

Anas Al-Qubati

On this day, November 25, 2014, days before the disappearance of civilian work, which was confiscated here and there by the war authorities…

This photo was taken in the building of the Central Organization for Oversight and Accounting in Sana’a, while we were following up on corruption reports submitted by the specialized committees of the Shadow People’s Authority to the agency.

The photo brings me together with Judge Abdel Wahab Qatran, Chairman of the Judicial Committee, and the late Dr. Abdul Razzaq Al-Aghbari from the Information Committee, Jalal Al-Qurashi from the Oil Committee, and Jalal Handad, head of the Legal Committee.

On that day, the believers had spread throughout all government facilities, and they had become the ones who commanded and forbade, and the servant of his Lord and his government were nothing but an achievement.

On the same day the photo was taken, Judge Qatran was assaulted by a believer. And where..? Inside the office of the Director of the Office of the Head of the Service.

What happened to Qatran that day was an indication of what was to come (repression, arrogance, bullying, rule by dominance, and sponsorship of corruption).

This confirms the validity of the popular proverb (On the day of God you will know who woke it up).

Today, the war and its authorities have destroyed all the accumulation of civil work that began with the dawn of Yemeni unity on May 22, 1990.

All that accumulation was gone because the de facto authorities came to power turning against civil action, the foundation of which is democracy.

Today, as we regret what has passed, we affirm that civil action makes the right to protest against power within the reach of any citizen, and it is a health condition that prolongs the life of rule, and if it leaves, that does not mean the end, and the return remains guaranteed by the people’s satisfaction expressed by the result of the ballot box, as for the oppression and impoverishment of the people. Their rule by force increases popular tension and makes the end horrific, with no life after it.

