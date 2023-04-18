For clients: Consentmanager cookie consent tool

Since 2019, we have been offering our clients a fully GDPR-compliant, intuitive, customizable and platform-independent cookie consent tool in cooperation with the renowned CMP provider “consentmanager” – at no additional cost. It’s about 40,000 free page views per month – for existing and new customers and regardless of the protection package booked. Read more about the advantages of consentmanager and the special for clients.

I. Cookie Consent Tool: When and Why Do I Need One?

With Judgment of October 1st, 2019 (Az. C-673/17), the European Court of Justice decided on a general obligation to consent for all such cookies that are not absolutely necessary for the operation of a website and the provision of the page function for technical reasons.

The cookie consent requirement was then confirmed on May 28th, 2020 by the BGH (Az. I ZR 7/16) for the German legal area and will be legally anchored in the new § 25 Para. 1 TTDSG from December 1st, 2021.

Since then, site operators who want to set cookies that are not technically necessary have therefore been required to implement effective consent solutions on their websites.

Website operators (and thus also online retailers who operate their own online shops) are particularly affected by this problem if they have implemented cookie-based tracking, analysis and other marketing tools on their pages.

For the technical implementation of the consent requirement on websites, so-called “cookie-consent tools” have proven themselves. Such tools block the setting of any cookies until consent is given and store user input for the duration of the session.

In this article you can find out in which cases site operators should use a cookie content tool.

II. Exclusively for clients: consentmanager’s cookie consent tool now with 40,000 free page views per month

The IT law firm is pleased to offer all its clients the cookie consent tool from the renowned provider consentmanager (https://www.consentmanager.de/) with 40,000 free page views per month to be able to provide.

Without additional costs, clients of the IT law firm can use the consent solution from consentmanager to operate effective and legally compliant cookie consent management.

The consentmanager cookie consent tool has the following advantages for clients:

Fully privacy-compliant, state-of-the-art cookie consent management (IAB-certified)

Integrated “cookie crawler” for the daily detection and display of all cookies used on the target page

Usable for a website or an app

Opt-in function for up to 40,000 page views per month (if the number is exceeded, cookies are generally blocked by the tool if implemented correctly and consent can no longer be given)

Simple configuration and integrability even for non-professionals

Integrated consent log for effective evidence of consent

Integrated consent statistics

Support for all common tracking and analysis services

Simple selection of services with a click

Platform-independent usability

large information portal with numerous instructions, also for different hosting environments (Gambio, Jimdo, JTL, Magento, plentymarkets, PrestaShop, Shopware, Shopify, Strato, WIX, WooCommerce, WordPress)

25 languages ​​support

Customizable design with the option to create your own designs (size, color, font, frame, spacing)

Personal first-level support by email in German

Ongoing maintenance and constant expansion of the tool

Free use for update service clients of the IT law firm

III. As a client of the IT law firm, how do I get consentmanager’s free cookie consent tool?

Clients of the IT law firm who would like to use the free consent tool from consentmanager with up to 40,000 inclusive page views per month can do so via a link here in the client portal.

The client portal is forwarded to a special consentmanager registration page. After registering for free, the cookie content tool can be set up, personalized and then integrated into the target page.

IV. How is the cookie content tool set up and integrated?

It is set up using a consentmanager configurator in the personal account, which can be used to select and personalize the design of the tool.

After determining the design (which can always be changed afterwards), templates can be selected for all common providers of cookie-based applications.

Clients who do not know which cookies they are setting that require consent can use the integrated “cookie crawler” in the consentmanager customer area once a day. This searches the target page/app for such cookies and lists them by provider.

After adding the templates for all the services in use, the tool can be integrated into the website via a code so that it is always displayed when the page is called up.

Extensive instructions are available for specific site hosting services in the information portal of consentmanager available.

Finally, an adjustment must be made to ensure that cookies are reliably blocked before the consent is set in the tool. This requires changes in the respective scripts.

Consentmanager provides extensive information and instructions for cookie blocking here.

V. Are there upgrade options?

Yes. As part of the free model, which the IT law firm provides to clients in cooperation with consentmanager, the use of the cookie consent tool is limited to one website or app and to 40,000 page views per month.

If the maximum number of calls is exceeded, the consent tool does not lose its effectiveness, but (provided the correct implementation) universally blocks all cookies. Only effective cookie consent can no longer be obtained.

However, as part of the cooperation, clients of the IT law firm benefit from a discounted upgrade function to a special IT law firm package: for only €12.00 plus VAT per month, clients receive up to 240,000 including page views per month .

To claim the discount, after registering for the free version via the link in the client portal, select the “Upgrade now” field in the consentmanager log-in area.

VI. Is there integration support?

Yes. In the personal log-in area of ​​consentmanager, direct technical support can be requested from consentmanager via email and live chat.

However, the IT law firm cannot provide technical support for the configuration and integration of the tool on your website.