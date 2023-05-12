For contempt, the JEP ordered the arrest of the mayor Aguachica

Due to his unjustified and repeated failure to deliver the intervention guidelines to the so-called cemetery of the poor, to protect the remains of possible victims of forced disappearance, the Absence of Recognition Section of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace ordered the arrest of the mayor. from Aguachica, Robinson Manosalva.

Since last February, they had opened an incident of contempt for his reluctance to collaborate on such an issue, but the president and his work team did not comply with what was ordered.

“The Municipal Mayor’s Office of Aguachica remained silent, ignoring the judicial orders issued by the Section, for which reason the corrective powers available to the magistracy as a judicial authority will be activated,” the JEP said at the time.

The arrest warrant for Mayor Manosalva, as determined by the magistracy, will be for five days and to avoid this situation, he may file legal remedies.

The JEP decrees the precautionary measures upon finding irregularities in the process of exhumation of bodies from the Los Pobres cemetery for their transfer to the Central Catholic Cemetery of Aguachica, a process that was carried out in compliance with a guardianship ruling that protected property rights over the land of the Los Mangos farm, where the cemetery of the Poor had been irregularly built.

When the exhumation and transfer of the bodies began in December 2019, it was established that the bodies found exceeded the 200 calculated by the authorities. They also found 28 unidentified bodies, possibly victims of the crime of forced disappearance due to the armed conflict.

The precautionary measures are decreed as a result of the request of the National Movement of Victims of State Crimes -MOVICE-, which seeks to protect, preserve and preserve 17 places throughout the country and where there may be bodies of victims of forced disappearance for reasons of of the armed conflict.

