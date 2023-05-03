For extortion of ranchers, they carry out security actions in Cesar

A working meeting was held in the municipality of Agustín Codazzi, between Cesar farmers and members of the National Army, Police and security entities, in order to launch a monitoring network that will allow the application of strategies against insecurity that afflicts the sector, mainly due to the extortions they have been receiving in recent days.

Eduardo Esquivel, Secretary of Government of Cesar, reported that around 50 Fedegan-affiliated ranchers and members of the public force attended the work table, managing to agree on a joint effort that encompasses preventive and repressive actions with a view to combating the wave of events criminal that is affecting the cattle union, mainly in the southern area of ​​Cesar.

The Secretary of Government assured that these work tables will be extensive in the municipalities of Pailitas, Curumaní, Chiriguaná and El Paso. “We have advanced work and we have accurate information that the latest criminal actions committed in the territory are related to common crime with interference from Catatumbo, in addition to illegal armed groups such as the ELN and the Clan del Golfo.”

In ten days, the technical team will meet again to refine the actions and hit these criminal groups that have the south of Cesar in distress.

Regarding the kidnapping of Heriberto Urbina, Esquivel assured that the investigations are advanced and positive results could be coming in the next few days. He reiterated the reward of up to 50 million pesos, for information that allows to locate those responsible for this fact and return this businessman and rancher from Cesar safe and sound.

Related