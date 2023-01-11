They wrote “shame” in big letters on the asphalt in front of the venue Inail of Milan and dirtied with red paint – symbol of the blood of the victims at work – the plaque placed next to the entrance. It is the protest of Milan student networkan organization that brings together several high school collectives, against the compensation denied to the family of Giuliano De Setawho died last September while carrying out his alternation between school and work.

“The compensation – the students explain – was denied with the paradoxical reasoning of Giuliano’s lack of qualifications, not even considered an intern in all respects. We believe it is the umpteenth reconfirmation of a now ascertained and obvious fact: the state is not interested in school and least of all to solve the problem of the lack of safety at work in our country”.

“In an Italy where there are almost three deaths at work a day, due to the non-compliance of companies with safety protocols, due to intensive exploitation, the failure to regularize contracts, which remain instruments of blackmail in the hands of the employer – the students continue – it is unthinkable to include unqualified and unprotected boys and girls, neither from the point of view of safety nor from that of legality, in working contexts through the PCTO projects (the former school-work alternation), which show definitively for what they are: education for exploitation and precariousness”.





Giuliano De Seta is the third boy who died in 2022 while carrying out courses in the company. His disappearance has been repeatedly mentioned by the students, who in their demonstrations have asked for the abolition or at least a strong revision of the alternation pathways. But the issue is clearly broader. “The three deaths that occur every day at work are not white deaths, but have very specific mandates: from Confindustria to Mario Draghi, from Inail to Valditara, pieces – conclude the students – which make up the mosaic of a system that is now more slave to profit and totally disinterested in the human capital used to generate it”.

A few hours later comes the reply from the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara: “I have given a mandate to my lawyers to sue those responsible for these defamatory and seriously defamatory statements. I do not want to have anything to do with the authors of these statements what to do”.