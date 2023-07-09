2023 Jul 8 – modified on

Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli leads the Moroccan Olympic team to the first African title in its history against the Pharaohs







Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi / T. Mohsen Al-Idrisi

The Moroccan Olympic team won the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in its history, after defeating its rival, the Egyptian Olympic team, with two goals to one, in the final match that brought them together on Saturday night, July 08, at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat.

The Spanish Osasuna player Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli led his companions in the under-23 team to create the winning goal and achieve the title after a Hitchcockian remontada presented by the national elements after it was late with a clean goal since the tenth minute of the start of the final match, where Al-Zalzouli managed to eliminate the scorer of the Egyptian team’s only goal with a red card in The 17th minute of the match and making the goal of the Raimontada in a way that astonished the world with a direct free kick in the last minute of the first extra half, scored by a rocket-propelled grenade, player Osama Tergalin, in the goal of the Egyptian Olympic team, after he had equalized for the Moroccan team in the 37th minute, player “Yenis El Bakraoui”.

The Moroccan Olympic team suffered throughout the minutes of the match in its original time against the Egyptian Olympic team, which dominated the two halves of the match despite the numerical shortage, and the latter almost scored a second goal during it, and closed all the outlets in front of the dull Moroccan solutions.

And the performance of the Moroccan team improved after the changes made by Issam Al-Shari’i, at the end of the second original half, as the national Olympic elements managed to control the course of the first extra half, culminating in a beautiful and deceptive goal from a maker named Al-Zalzouli and a scorer named Tergalin, who scattered the Egyptian defense and scored the goal of gold and the historic title. The first, Ben forgets the Pharaohs.









