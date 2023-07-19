Home » For homicides in Cartago, charges against 3 possible members of ‘Los Flacos’
News

For homicides in Cartago, charges against 3 possible members of ‘Los Flacos’

by admin
For homicides in Cartago, charges against 3 possible members of ‘Los Flacos’

Before a guarantee control judge, the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted three alleged members of the organized criminal group Los Flacos for their responsibility in the crimes of aggravated murder; conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime; aggravated manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms; manufacturing, trafficking and carrying of weapons, ammunition for restricted use, for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces or explosives.

They are Ricardo Andrés Castaño, alias Caleño; Alexander Ramirez Quiceno, alias Caserolo; and Carlos Andrés Gamba Flores, who, apparently, are involved in four homicides that occurred between 2017 and 2019.

According to the investigations carried out, ‘Los Flacos’ carried out their criminal activities in Cartago, Ansermanuevo, Alcalá, Obando in Valle del Cauca, as well as in Pereira (Risaralda).

Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office was able to establish that those accused today are accused of their alleged participation in drug trafficking at a local and international level.

The defendants, who are already in prison for other crimes, will continue to be deprived of their liberty.

See also  Kabashi: Rapid Support rebelled against the state with the help of internal political parties and international external forces

You may also like

Beni: UNMAS destroys a plane bomb in the...

The YouTube Community Mourns the Loss of Annabelle...

Colombian economy grew in May

Deputy General Manager of China Taiping Insurance Investigated...

Springsteen concert: That’s how big ticket fraud went

Ministry of Education and Science: village schools with...

Ukraine needs 300 armored vehicles and 80 F-16...

They arrest a subject for assaulting a person...

Bahía Solano: they ask to investigate “white elephant”...

The world is building more coal-fired power plants...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy