For homicides in Cartago, charges against 3 possible members of ‘Los Flacos’

Before a guarantee control judge, the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted three alleged members of the organized criminal group Los Flacos for their responsibility in the crimes of aggravated murder; conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime; aggravated manufacture, trafficking or possession of firearms; manufacturing, trafficking and carrying of weapons, ammunition for restricted use, for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces or explosives.

They are Ricardo Andrés Castaño, alias Caleño; Alexander Ramirez Quiceno, alias Caserolo; and Carlos Andrés Gamba Flores, who, apparently, are involved in four homicides that occurred between 2017 and 2019.

According to the investigations carried out, ‘Los Flacos’ carried out their criminal activities in Cartago, Ansermanuevo, Alcalá, Obando in Valle del Cauca, as well as in Pereira (Risaralda).

Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office was able to establish that those accused today are accused of their alleged participation in drug trafficking at a local and international level.

The defendants, who are already in prison for other crimes, will continue to be deprived of their liberty.

