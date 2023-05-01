For May 1, a holiday for eight million Italians, here’s where they’ll go — idealista/news

There will be 8 million – to which we could add 3.1 million undecided, above all due to the still unstable weather – the Italians who will take advantage of the May 1st party – which falls on a Monday – for a long weekend, or even a holiday of a few days: 3 out of 4 interviewees have, in fact, only planned a short break, with a maximum of 1 or 2 nights at their destination, but there is also 4% who will allow themselves a full week, with no less than 5 nights spent away from home. They are the results ofConfcommercio Tourism Observatory created by SWG.

Where will the Italians go to on May 1st?

Il however, the range of movements is rather limited, as usual for this holiday: 1 out of 2 holidaymakers will remain in the immediate vicinity of their place of residence, or in any case in their own region. The remaining half will instead move outside the region, but always in Italy, or abroad, a choice declared by 9% of the sample interviewed.

Also second Federalhotels Italy will be the preferred destination: 93.5% of Italians remain in Italy, while 6.5% will opt for abroad. Those who will remain in Italy will head above all towards the sea (41.8%), places of art (35.2%) and mountain resorts (12.1%). Those who go abroad will go above all to the big European capitals (54.2%) and the sea (16.7%). The preferred accommodation is the hotel (for 25.6% of cases), closely followed by the house of relatives/friends with 24.3%. An average of 3 nights will be spent away from home.

How much will Italians spend on May 1st

350 euros per person all inclusive is the average budget available to reach a seaside resort – the most popular choice in 3 out of 10 cases – or a city of art or a village. Among the domestic destinations, those of Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Campania and Puglia are privileged in terms of choice, while France and Spain attract more those who go beyond the Alps, followed by Portugal.

Second Federalhotels, the average per capita expenditure (including transport, accommodation, food and entertainment) will be 376 euros (350 for those who stay in Italy and 708 for those who go abroad), with a consequent turnover of around 3 billion and 45 million euros. Expenditure will be oriented above all towards meals (29%), followed by expenses for accommodation (28.3%), travel (19.1%) and shopping (9.1%).

What will the Italians do during the long weekend of May 1st

The main reasons that lead Italians to take a holiday for Labor Day, according to Federalberghi, are the pursuit of relaxation (48.8%) and fun (34.5%). The main activities will consist of walks (41%), excursions and trips (29.4%), and visits to cultural heritage (museums or exhibitions 24.5%, monuments and archaeological sites 24%).

73% of holidaymakers will travel by car, 10.2% by plane and 5.7% by train. Also in this case, for getting around, one looks above all at convenience (80.4%), in particular among those who have chosen the car (92.6%) and the train (76.2%). Once again, those who travel by air mainly do so (86.8%) to optimize times.