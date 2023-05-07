For patrimonial detriment they open investigation to the mayor of San Diego

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation opened an investigation to the mayor of San Diego, Cesar, Carlos Mario Calderón for alleged irregularities in an agreement with the Aseo Caribe Colombia Company for the 2021 term, a process that in the opinion of the President, only forms part of the actions control entities for the proper functioning of territorial entities

The Public Prosecutor’s Office learned of the existence of an agreement signed by the person investigated in order to strengthen the public cleaning service through the transfer of subsidies from the solidarity fund and redistribution of income for users of strata 1 to 3 in the municipality.

Apparently, said agreement, signed exclusively for 2021, also made payments through resolutions for the 2022 term; therefore, the entity investigates the alleged invoices by the operator for approximately $46 million.

The Attorney General’s Office seeks to verify, through the request for various tests, the alleged irregular payment of a greater number of subsidies and thus, verify the existence of a possible patrimonial detriment.

In this regard, Mayor Carlos Mario Calderón explained that before the arrival of the Caribe Colombia Cleaning Company, it is no secret to anyone that the cleaning service was collapsed, even only partially covering the urban area of ​​the municipality through Emposandiego.



With the Aseo Caribe Colombia Company, a contract has been made with the users, and the Mayor’s Office only distributes the subsidies for 46 million pesos, a legal process that is easy to sustain. “Now San Diego has an optimal cleaning service that not only reaches the urban area, but all the corregimientos, covering a large number of users,” said the mayor.

On the other hand, he assured that “the control entities have every right to come and investigate this and other processes, I believe in my actions and in those of our officials. We are doing things well, I am not afraid of the investigation and I am calm”.

