The works for taxes are to improve the health, education and transportation conditions of more than 57 thousand inhabitants.

From February 16 to March 31, 10 initiatives for $64,181 million for the PDET subregion of Alto Patía and the North of Cauca are available at the Works for Taxes Project Bank, in order to improve the conditions of health, education and transportation of its inhabitants.

With this offer in the bank, entrepreneurs can be linked to one or more projects to develop with part of their income tax and contribute to the socioeconomic transformation in the territories covered by the Development Programs with a Territorial Focus (PDET) and other municipalities. vulnerable, as has been done for several years through this program in that subregion of Cauca.

For the 2023 term, a quota of $800,000 million was approved by the Confis, which will allow more than 90% of the projects that are currently available in the Bank of Works for Taxes to be financed,” said the director of the Agency for Renewal of the Territory, Raúl Delgado Guerrero.

At the national level, 108 projects for $872 billion are ready, of which 55 are aimed at the territories covered by the Development Programs with a Territorial Focus -PDET, with an investment of $461,832 million in the sectors of transportation, education, energy , housing, health, work and social inclusion.

The projects in PDET municipalities will be able to benefit more than one million 400 thousand inhabitants of the territories most affected by poverty, the armed conflict and the presence of coca, poppy and marijuana crops.

Once the taxpayer link request is approved, no later than May 12, they will be able to establish the trust, deposit the value of the project in it and present the income statement to the DIAN, which becomes a benefit for companies that choose to be linked to the Works for Taxes mechanism, since the DIAN, through its 2022 Annual Deadline Decree, extends the term to pay the first and second installment and submit the income statement until December 31. May of this year.

Through the Works for Tax mechanism, in the PDET subregion of Alto Patía and Norte del Cauca, 16 projects have been advanced for $138,328 million in the transportation, education, and housing sectors.

Taxpayers who invest in vulnerable areas have the opportunity to carry out works with a social impact, actively participating in the transformation of the regions that require their commitment as participants in their development, advancing in their social responsibility policies and strengthening the bonds of trust. with the communities where they operate.

Likewise, these works stimulate investment in the territories, boost the economy and empower the region. With this, they become key actors who directly contribute to the construction of Peace.