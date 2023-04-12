Home News For pornography, they capture the father of a minor under 14 years of age
News

For pornography, they capture the father of a minor under 14 years of age

by admin
For pornography, they capture the father of a minor under 14 years of age

A coordination between the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá and the Attorney General’s Office managed to capture, by means of a court order, a 43-year-old man who was taking photographs of the private parts of his daughter under 14 years of age.

In search of preventing crimes that affect the integrity of girls and women, the Bogotá Metropolitan Police had the purple line and patrols for timely attention to cases of violence, this is how a 17-year-old girl in the town de Bosa, through this line, informs the authorities that his father takes photographs of his younger sister’s private parts.

Upon learning of this case, the purple line immediately activates the white code mechanism with the co-responsible entities, verifying that the parent of these minors actually kept several photographs of the private parts of his 14-year-old daughter on his computer. , among which were the pelvis and genital organs.

Thanks to the timely complaint filed by his older sister before the purple line, the father was captured for the crime of pornography with a minor under 18 years of age in a criminal contest and he will respond to the Attorney General’s Office.

So far this year, 127 people have been captured for crimes against the sexual formation of girls and adolescents, whose rights were restored.

See also  Ukraine: Fico, peace conference needed, Parliament can help

You may also like

3 billion cut in the tax wedge, 2023...

In the book “The Two Banks of Memory”,...

New air route will connect Switzerland with Colombia

Are house prices growing more or less than...

1 out of 10 Mokpo citizens left… Population...

the work will once again unite the inhabited...

Macron’s unstated talkativeness

Acandí: they installed three satellite transmitters in Caná...

Municipality of Naples – Mayor Manfredi and councilor...

It looked like a mistake, it was the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy