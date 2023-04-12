A coordination between the Metropolitan Police of Bogotá and the Attorney General’s Office managed to capture, by means of a court order, a 43-year-old man who was taking photographs of the private parts of his daughter under 14 years of age.

In search of preventing crimes that affect the integrity of girls and women, the Bogotá Metropolitan Police had the purple line and patrols for timely attention to cases of violence, this is how a 17-year-old girl in the town de Bosa, through this line, informs the authorities that his father takes photographs of his younger sister’s private parts.

Upon learning of this case, the purple line immediately activates the white code mechanism with the co-responsible entities, verifying that the parent of these minors actually kept several photographs of the private parts of his 14-year-old daughter on his computer. , among which were the pelvis and genital organs.

Thanks to the timely complaint filed by his older sister before the purple line, the father was captured for the crime of pornography with a minor under 18 years of age in a criminal contest and he will respond to the Attorney General’s Office.

So far this year, 127 people have been captured for crimes against the sexual formation of girls and adolescents, whose rights were restored.