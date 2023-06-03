For professional misconduct, coupled with insubordination, the adventure stops for two OPS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) is cleaning up for a good continuation of the electoral census. Two Data Entry Operators (OPS) are excluded from the rest of the process by the President of the CENI for well-determined reasons. Read the full press release made public to this effect:

The President of the Independent National Electoral Commission

– Considering the Constitution of October 14, 1992;

– Considering Law No. 2022-007 of May 30, 2022 amending Law No. 2012-002 of May 29, 2012 on the electoral code amended by Law No. 2013-004 of February 19, 2013, Law No. 2013- 008 of March 22, 2013, Law No. 2019-017 of November 6, 2019 and Law No. 2021-019 of October 11, 2021;

– Having regard to Decree No. 2022-071/PR of May 30, 2022 appointing the President of the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI);

– Having regard to Decision No. 020/2023/P/CENI of May 07, 2023 on the assignment of data entry operators in the CELIs of zone 2 of the 2023 electoral census and Decision No. 028/2023/P/CENI of May 28 2023 relating to the assignment of data entry operators in the TFSAs of zone 3 of the electoral census of 2023;

Decided :

Article 1 : Mr. EHLO KODJOVI ALAIN OP5573 and Mr. CAPITAN ESSOWAZA ISRAEL OP2550, assigned in pairs to the CELI of Blitta (zone 2) and the CELI of Binah (zone 3) for the electoral census operations, are respectively excluded from the electoral census process in zone 3 for malpractice, doubled with insubordination.

Article 2 : The Chairman of the Electoral Operations Sub-Commission, the Coordinator of the National Data Processing Center (CNTD) and the Chairman of the CELI Binah are responsible, each in his own sphere, for the execution of this decision which will be published wherever needed.

Done in Lome, on JUNE 01, 2023

President

There is YABRE