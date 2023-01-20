José David Medina was arrested in the north of the Huilense capital to serve a sentence.

The Neiva Metropolitan Police carried out in the last hours, the capture of a person required by court order.

Uniforms from the CAI Santa Rosa, attached to Quadrant 42, managed to capture José David Medina, 27 years old, in race 1H with calle 82 in the Carbonel neighborhood, for the Crime of Qualified and Aggravated Theft.

The prisoner, who has a record for this same crime, was left at the disposal of the competent judicial authority, to serve a sentence in a prison.

“We continue to work together for security and coexistence, achieving important results against theft in the city of Neiva and its metropolitan area, for which we invite citizens to denounce criminal actors who commit crimes in their jurisdiction, who Through their illegal activities, they permeate the security and healthy coexistence of the Opita people,” the authorities said.