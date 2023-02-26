Home News For receiving 2 thousand pesos for a red wine, a vigilante was left without a job
For receiving 2 thousand pesos for a red wine, a vigilante was left without a job

For receiving 2 thousand pesos for a red wine, a vigilante was left without a job

A guard at the residential complex in the city of Bogotá, Carlos López, was fired after accepting two thousand pesos for a red wine from a resident of the complex. Lopez reportedly received the tip while on duty at the entrance to the residential complex.

The incident was reported by one of the residents, who noticed the transaction and decided to report it to the complex manager. Management decided to take immediate action and fired Lopez for violating company policies regarding accepting gifts or tips from residents.

The residents of the residential complex have expressed concern about the situation, since López had been considered a good watchman and had always shown excellent service and dedication. Some have expressed their dissatisfaction with the way the administration has handled the incident and have demanded a more detailed explanation.

For his part, Carlos López has expressed his regret for having accepted the tip and has accepted the administration’s decision. The former watchman has apologized to the residents of the complex and has said that he learned a valuable lesson about the importance of complying with company policies and maintaining ethical conduct at work from him.

