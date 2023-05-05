Home » For sports development, children from the Tiempo de Juego Foundation will receive support – news
For sports development, children from the Tiempo de Juego Foundation will receive support – news

Mastercard users contribute to this project through their purchases.

More than 7,000 children and adolescents, including from Timbiquí, Cauca, will benefit this year from the alliance between Mastercard and Fundación Tiempo de Juego, a non-profit organization that since 2006 has used sport as a transformation tool to promote capacities among the youngest, inspiring them to be agents of change.

On this occasion, the company activated a mechanism so that people can support the members of the Foundation through their purchases, since for each transaction made with Mastercard cards in allied stores Presto, Adidas, Jumbo and Metro, the company will donate 1% of each of them to Game Time.


«At Mastercard we believe in the power of sport to transform lives and communities. For this reason, we are proud to once again support Fundación Tiempo de Juego in its work to provide opportunities for children through soccer. As an official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League, we are pleased to be able to offer our cardholders the opportunity to enjoy this exciting tournament while contributing to such an important cause”, said Claudia Paludi, Mastercard’s director of marketing and communications for Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela. .

In addition, those who wish to contribute to the initiative may also do so directly from the Tiempo de Juego website (www.tiempodejuego.org). In this case, each time a donation is made through this means with Mastercard cards, the company will double the contribution made until reaching the amount established in the terms and conditions of the initiative.

It should be added that Tiempo de Juego benefits thousands of children and adolescents in its regional headquarters in Soacha, Santa Marta and Timbiquí (Cauca), especially in vulnerable areas and, additionally, they develop impact programs with communities in other territories of the country.

A work of great importance since sports, recreation and games teach young people to face difficulties, and prepare them to assume leadership roles and become responsible and useful individuals in their community, as announced the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in its publication Sport, Recreation and Play.

