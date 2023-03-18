For the 33rd day in a row, the Palestinian prisoners in the Israeli occupation prisons continued the steps of disobedience, against the measures of the Israeli Minister of Security, Itamar Ben Gvir.

Yesterday, Friday, according to the ongoing program, the prisoners implemented a number of steps: unifying the Friday sermon in prisons, so that it would be about the step of hunger strike within the framework of the continuous mobilization, and sit-in in the squares after Friday prayers, while wearing the brown dress “Shabas”.

Some prisons, in addition to the joint collective steps, also implemented additional steps, including: obstructing the “security check-knocking on the windows,” as is the case in “Nafha” prison.

The Commission for the Affairs of Detainees and Ex-Prisoners and the Prisoner’s Club confirmed that the disobedience steps will continue until the announcement of a hunger strike on the first of next Ramadan, based on the struggle program approved by the Supreme Emergency Committee of the Captive Movement emanating from all factions.

It is noteworthy that the prisoners took their steps since the fourteenth of last February, after the prison administration announced the start of implementing the Ben Gvir procedures, and the approval of racist draft laws, most notably the draft law on the execution of prisoners.

The prisoners will continue to mobilize and continue the steps of open disobedience, until the announcement of a hunger strike on the first of the next Ramadan, under the title: “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom.”

The Israeli measures taken against the prisoners, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, include controlling the amount of water used by the prisoners, reducing the duration of showering to a specific hour, and placing locks on the bathrooms designated for showering in the new sections of Nafha Prison.

The measures also included providing the prisoners with bad bread, and in some prisons the administration provided the prisoners with frozen bread, and recently doubled its raids and searches against male and female prisoners, using sound bombs and sniffer dogs during crackdowns and raids.

Recently, the occupation authorities approved, in preliminary reading, two bills for executing prisoners who carried out commando operations, and a law for depriving them of treatment and some surgical operations.

The occupation doubled the solitary confinement operations against the prisoners, in addition to withdrawing the televisions from the sections of the detainees who are being held in the sections of the crossing.

In a previous statement, the Supreme Emergency Committee affirmed that “the prisoners have no choice but absolute confrontation,” and that their main cause and fundamental demand is freedom.

Since February 14, the prisoners have taken steps of struggle, after the prison administration, specifically in (Nafha) prison, announced the start of implementing the abusive measures recommended by Ben Gvir. In fact, the prison administration began announcing its threats to implement a number of measures.

The number of prisoners in the occupation prisons until the end of January is 4,780, including 29 female prisoners and 160 children, in addition to about 1,000 prisoners under administrative detention, and about 500 prisoners who suffer from various diseases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

