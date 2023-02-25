Home News For the blog traffic woman and her ex-husband posed for domestic violence and broadcast live broadcast falsely claiming to call the police: the result was officially notified-fast technology-technology changes the future
For the blog traffic woman and her ex-husband posing for domestic violence and live broadcast falsely claiming to call the police: the result was officially notified

In today’s Internet age, many people will attract everyone’s attention by surprising them in order to gain traffic.

But it should be noted that blog traffic should also keep some bottom lines.

According to the news released by “Fuyang Release”, the Internet Information Office of the Yingzhou District Committee of Fuyang City recently released a “Circular on the Situation of Netizens Publishing False Information on the Douyin Platform”.

It mentioned that at around 20:00 on the evening of February 23, my office discovered during an online inspection thatThe Douyin account “Sister Fuyang Min” released a video showing that she was “beaten” by a man at home.

At about 22 o’clock, the woman broadcast live on the Douyin platform, claiming that she had been domestically abused by her ex-husband and had called the police.

After investigation, Tan Mou (female), the registrant of the Douyin account, in order to win sympathy and attract traffic, posed for a video with her ex-husband, and falsely claimed to call the police during the live broadcast.

Tan confessed to his act of posing and posting false videos to attract fans, and has deleted the posing videos by himself.

Some media Douyin accounts directly forwarded and reposted without verifying the source, misleading the public.

At present, the public security organs are collecting evidence and disposing of it according to law.

For the blog traffic woman and her ex-husband posing for domestic violence and live broadcast falsely claiming to call the police: the result was officially notified

The official stresses that the Internet is not a “lawless place.” Let us take action, facing the “street mouse” of Internet rumors, everyone shouts and fights, and it is a clear sky for the Internet.

