Status: 04/14/2023 4:20 p.m Prof. Elizabeth Prommer is the first woman to head Rostock University – after 908 male rectors. After a parade through the city, the scepter was handed over to her in the Marienkirche on Friday.

Dressed in their traditional official attire, with berets in the colors of the faculties on their heads, the academic dignitaries marched from the main university building in Rostock through the pedestrian zone to the Marienkirche. The outgoing Rector Prof. Wolfgang Schareck led the procession at the beginning, on the way back he had to walk a little behind his successor. This was the case at the oldest university in the Baltic region centuries ago, although until now only men were allowed to hold the office.

Communications scientist Elizabeth Prommer thinks it’s high time for a change. “The role of women in the universities is even worse than the role of women in the media. In the media, as I have always pointedly pointed out, there are two men for every woman. But at the universities there are even three for every woman Men.”

Her program: More diversity at the university

The resolute academic wants to campaign for more diversity during her term of office – by which she doesn’t just mean gender equality. People with disabilities or a migration background should also have more opportunities. The days when scientists were disadvantaged just because they came from the area of ​​the former GDR should finally be a thing of the past, she thinks.

German-Americans, internationally socialized

Elizabeth Prommer was born in the Californian city of Palo Alto to an engineer and a teacher. She describes herself as an internationally socialized German-American. She did her Abitur, her studies and her first academic steps in southern Germany. She habilitated in Leipzig, did research in Hamburg, Vienna, Berlin and finally in Rostock. One of her central themes: the portrayal of women in the media. From now on, however, she will no longer have time for this.

“Wonder Woman” provides relaxation

As rector, she has to face a whole series of challenges: After many new buildings for science have been built in Rostock’s southern part, the renovation of a number of dilapidated old university buildings is now pending. In addition, strategies are required for dealing with declining student numbers and tightening finances. In order to clear her head from time to time, Elizabeth Prommer has good relaxation strategies – among other things, she likes to watch superhero films like “Wonder Woman”, “Marvel” or “Black Panther” with her daughter in her free time .

