For the first time, five South American teams will play in the round of 16 of a U-20 World Cup

Five South American teams will play the round of 16 of a U-20 World Cup for the first time, after qualifying for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay in this 2023 edition that is held in Argentine territory. Photo EFE


Five South American teams will play the round of 16 of a U-20 World Cup for the first time, after qualifying for Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay in this 2023 edition that is held in Argentine territory.

The first three teams did so as leaders of their respective groups, which will give them a crossover of the round of 16, a priori, more affordable.

Ecuador and Uruguay certified their ticket for the next round as runners-up.

“Historical! For the first time” in a U-20 World Cup, “there will be five South American teams in the round of 16,” Conmebol celebrated on its social networks.

Of the five, only the Albiceleste, which is in this World Cup because FIFA withdrew the organization from Indonesia due to its protests over the participation of Israel, has closed the group stage with full victories. Three out of three.

The Argentine team is the most successful in the category with six stars. Brazil follows with five.

Those are the eleven U-20 world titles that Conmebol has, one more than those won by European teams: Portugal (2), Spain, France, Serbia, England, Ukraine and the extinct Soviet Union, Federal Republic of Germany and Yugoslavia.

Of the African confederation, only Ghana lifted the trophy in the 2009 edition held in Egypt. EFE

