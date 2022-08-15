In July and August this year, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shaanxi and other places in central and eastern China experienced record-breaking high temperature weather. The temperature in many places exceeded 40 degrees Celsius, and the local temperature even reached above 44 degrees Celsius. The continuous high temperature weather also made the water level of the Yangtze River the lowest in history during the same period.

According to “Jimu News“, recently, Wuhan’s Nan’an mouth was not covered by river water during the flood season, but a large beach was exposed, which was not as magnificent as in the past.

According to the report, at 8:00 on August 11, the official website of the Yangtze River Waterway Bureau showed that the water level in Hankou was 5.79 meters, which was 0.13 meters lower than that on the 10th.

This is the state of the water level close to the dry season in early November every year. Statistics from the Yangtze River Waterway Bureau show that since July this year, the water level in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River has continued to decline, and the water level has dropped rapidly and steeply in August, and the flow of the Yangtze River trunk line only accounts for 50% of the same period;

Compared with the same period of previous years, the water level of the entire Yangtze River waterway is 4.1 meters lower on average, especially the lowest water level in Hankou for the same period since 1954.

Relevant experts from the Wuhan Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters pointed out that this is caused by the large-scale abnormal climate after entering the summer.The main reason is that the rainfall is obviously less, and the high temperature evaporation is increasing.

A citizen said,“I have been swimming in the river for 50 years. This is the first time I have encountered such a low water level in summer. In previous years, such dry water would not appear until November.”

In addition, except for Wuhan, the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River waterway had the lowest water level in the same period in history to varying degrees: the water level of the Huangshi Waterway was 5.74 meters, which was the lowest water level in the same period since 2010; the water level of the Jiujiang Waterway on August 5 was the lowest in the same period since 1986; The water level of Wuhu Jiangxinzhou Waterway was 3.32 meters on August 8, which was the lowest water level in the same period in history since 37 years (data records were available in 1986).